Is Charles Jagusah playing in the CFP National Championship? Looking at Marcus Freeman's latest decision

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes in just a few hours. Some questions remain about these teams and how they will fare, but one of the bigger questions for the Fighting Irish has been answered.

It was announced earlier this week that starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp would not be available to play in this game due to a high ankle sprain. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman had to decide who would protect quarterback Riley Leonard's blind side against the vaunted Ohio State defense.

ESPN's Pete Thamel has reported that the decision has likely been made and the Fighting Irish will have redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah starting the national championship game. He has not been in the starting lineup often, as this is the first time in the 2024 college football season and only his second career start. However, Freeman mentioned that Jagusah had been focused on the left tackle position during practice.

Jagusah has been a versatile offensive lineman off the bench, able to play multiple positions. Now, he is being asked to protect the edge against the likes of Jack Sawyer, and it can be difficult to expect him to keep quarterback Riley Leonard's blind side clean.

What should people expect out of Charles Jagusah?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah (56) warms up before a college football game. (Credits: Getty)

This situation will be difficult for Charles Jagusah to return to, but it could be a storybook ending for the redshirt freshman. In early August, Jagusah suffered a torn right pectoral muscle and was ruled out for the season. However, it is expected he will be able to compete for the entire game, as offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock discussed.

"To watch him every day put in the work necessary on the sideline and in the meeting room just in case there was an opportunity, just in case there was a chance for him to possibly contribute to the success of the football team, it was pretty cool to witness and watch every day," Denbrock said.

He would play in the semifinals as he replaced Rocco Spindler and played 25 pass-blocking opportunities. Per Pro Football Focus, Jagusah did not allow a single quarterback pressure. While the Ohio State defense is tough, it is too early to think Charles Jagusah will be overmatched or overpowered.

