Is Charles Jagusah playing in the CFP national championship? Notre Dame OL's status explored

Charles Jagusah is one of the biggest misses for Notre Dame in the 2024 college football season. After earning the starting role at left tackle ahead of the season, the redshirt freshman tore his pectoral during the fall camp, ruling him out of action for the entire season.

Ahead of the Fighting Irish’s encounter against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game, there's an update on Jagusah. Here's a look at the possibility of the offensive lineman featuring in the championship encounter.

Is Charles Jagusah playing in the CFP national championship game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to ESPN, Charles Jagusah is expected to start at left tackle for Notre Dame in the national championship game despite his absence throughout the season. Pete Thamel reported the news after his colleague Molly McGrath visited the Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday,

Trending

“Freeman added that it’s ‘going in a direction’ for him starting there, although final plans will come together on Monday,” Thamel wrote. “Jagusah had what was believed to be a season-ending pec injury in camp, but the season kept going and he’ll start in the national title game.”

Molly McGrath spoke with Charles Jagusah one-on-one on Wednesday. The discussion centered on Jagusah's anticipated role in the upcoming championship game. The offensive lineman then disclosed what the news feels like on Saturday.

“Everybody just kept pushing me to kind of keep preparing as if I’m going to play,” Jagusah said. “I got the opportunity. ... I mean, it’s a blessing when you have teammates that work this hard, like they did all the work to get us here.”

Should Charles Jagusah eventually get called upon for the game against Ohio State on Monday night, it would mark just the second start of his collegiate career. His first came in Notre Dame’s dominant 40-8 victory over Oregon State in last season's Sun Bowl.

Who will be Notre Dame’s starting QB for the CFP national championship game?

After an impressive season leading Notre Dame’s offense, Riley Leonard is expected to start at quarterback for the Fighting Irish against Ohio State. Undoubtedly, much of the team's national title hopes on Monday night in Atlanta will rest on the performance of the Duke transfer.

List of Notre Dame players not playing in the CFP national championship game?

#1, Anthonie Knapp, OL - Ankle

#2, Cooper Flanagan, TE - Foot

#3, Rylie Mills, DL - Knee

#4, Benjamin Morrison, CB - Hip

#5, Boubacar Traore, DL - Knee

#6, Chance Tucker, CB - Knee

#7, Gi'Bran Payne, RB - Knee

#8, Taebron Bennie-Powell - Shoulder

#9, Styles Prescord - Shoulder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.