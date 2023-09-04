Is Charles Woodson the only defensive Heisman winner? Revisiting the 1997 Heisman Trophy competition

Charles Woodson was named the 1997 Heisman after an impressive season that saw him thrive as a two-way talent.

The former Michigan Wolverines star beat out Peyton Manning, Ryan Leaf and Randy Moss to win the prestigious award in a historic season. While there has been chatter that Travis Hunter could join him, Woodson remains the only defensive player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy.

How did each of the 1997 Heisman Trophy candidates perform?

Charles Woodson lined up on offense, defense and special teams en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. He led the Michigan Wolverines to an undefeated season as they were named the AP national champions.

Woodson finished with 12 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns as well as five carries for 21 yards and one touchdown. He recorded 44 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, eight interceptions and nine passes defended. Woodson returned 36 punts for 301 yards and one touchdown.

Peyton Manning, meanwhile, led the Tennessee Volunteers to an 11-2 season and finished second in the Heisman race. Manning threw for 3819 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and completed 60.2% of his passes. The 1997 Heisman runner up had previously finished sixth in the race in 1995 and eighth in 1996.

Ryan Leaf was third in Heisman voting as he led the Washington State Cougars to a 10-2 record. Leaf ended the season with 3637 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 56.0% of his passes.

Randy Moss rounded out the 1997 Heisman finalists, finishing fourth in the race as a member of the 10-3 Marshall Thundering Herd. Moss finished with 90 receptions for 1647 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He also returned 24 punts for 266 yards.

All four players were drafted in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Manning and Leaf were the top-two picks, getting selected first and second overall by the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers, respectively. Woodson was selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders, while Moss went at 21st overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

Three of the four had illustrious careers. Leaf, though, is regarded as one of the biggest busts of all-time and took his last snap in the NFL in 2001. Moss was the first to retire and was a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2018. Manning and Woodson were both first ballot Hall of Famers in 2021.