Is Chip Kelly to Ohio State an imminent move as UCLA HC gets mired in coaching job rumors? Looking at Kelly's past links to Ryan Day

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly became a surprising candidate for the Ohio State offensive coordinator job on Friday after the role, which was recently filled, became open once again.

The Buckeyes hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator a few weeks ago, but the former Penn State head coach could be heading out of the program in no time. He is a top candidate for the Boston College head coaching job following the exit of Jeff Hafley.

Reports have suggested that Kelly will be leaving his head coaching with the Bruins to team up with his former apprentice in Columbus. If the move is finalized, the coach will return to an assistant role after more than 15 years working as a head in the NFL and college football.

Is Chip Kelly to Ohio State an imminent move?

According to multiple reputable outlets, Chip Kelly will become Ohio State's next offensive coordinator, replacing Bill O'Brien. UCLA's athletic department confirmed the exit of the coach on Friday, and he is expected to sign with the Buckeyes soon.

“Earlier this morning, coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to depart UCLA,” The Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA Football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and Jill moving forward.”

Kelly ended his six-season tenure with the Bruins with a 35-34 record. He will take over the responsibility of calling plays after it was already made known that Day will no longer take up the role. Touted a gifted play-caller, he will call an offense with a brilliant roster in Columbus next season.

Chip Kelly's previous relationship with Ryan Day

Ryan Day first encountered Chip Kelly during his college football playing days at New Hampshire from 1998 to 2010. Kelly was then the offensive line coach and later transitioned to the offensive coordinator role in 1999 while Day played as the Wildcats starting quarterback.

The period marked an impressive chapter in Day's college career as he achieved notable success at New Hampshire under Kelly's tutelage. During his time playing for the Wildcats, Day set four career records, including records for completion percentage and touchdowns.

Following his playing career, Day worked as a coach with Kelly in three different stops. He was the tight end coach at New Hampshire, while Kelly remained the offensive coordinator. He further worked under him as a quarterback coach at both the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.