Is Chip Kelly still at Ohio State? A look at Ohio State OC’s future plans

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship this past season but then saw defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leave to take the same job at Penn State.

Now, the Buckeyes lost their other coordinator as Chip Kelly left Ohio State after one season as the team's offensive coordinator. Kelly was the head coach at UCLA but stepped down to take the OC job at Ohio State.

Is Chip Kelly still at Ohio State?

Chip Kelly left Ohio State after one season as he took the offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL.

Kelly is a former NFL head coach so he will be returning to the professional ranks. He joins Pete Carroll's staff, and Kelly's deal is worth $6 million per season which makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

After the news broke that Kelly was hired by Las Vegas, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he was happy for his former OC. He said the plan and goal for Kelly was to come in and help the Buckeyes win a national title, which is what he did.

"That was great. It was great," Day told Klatt. "We talked about it, the fact that we had a really good group here and the dream would be to win a national championship. And then, he decides whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL, and that's exactly what happened.

"Just to be able to have a beer in a few years and talk about the year that we had together is gonna be special, because we all started together and this is where I started with him. And we went and did that and what a great story. I know so many people back home in New Hampshire are just excited for him and for the story. It's pretty special."

Chip Kelly was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons from 2013 until 2015 going 26-21. He then became the coach of the San Francisco 49ers for one season in 2016 going 2-14 and was fired.

In the College Football Playoff, Ohio State's offense averaged 36.3 PPG.

