Is Clemson leaving ACC? Tigers sue P5 conference for massive $140,000,000 exit fee

The Clemson Tigers are suing the ACC over the Grant of Rights and enforceability of its withdrawal fees.

Clemson is one of the many schools in the ACC that are exploring the potential options to leave the conference. According to online court filings in Pickens County, South Carolina, Clemson filed a lawsuit against the ACC:

“College athletics is at a crossroads,” the lawsuit reads, via the State, and the ACC’s “erroneous assertions” all “separately (hinder) Clemson’s ability to meaningfully explore its options regarding conference membership, to negotiate alternative revenue-sharing proposals among ACC members, and to obtain full value for its future media rights.”

Part of the lawsuit also claims the following:

“The media rights Clemson granted to the ACC do not include any Clemson games that are played after Clemson ceases to be a member of the ACC”

“Clemson is not required to pay the ACC the withdrawal penalty, as such a payment is an unenforceable penalty in violation of public policy”

“Clemson owes no fiduciary duties to the ACC or its other members and has breached no legal duty or obligation it might owe to the ACC by filing this lawsuit”

With the Clemson Tigers filing a lawsuit, does that mean they will leave the ACC?

Will Clemson leave the ACC?

With Clemson suing the ACC, all signs point to the school trying to leave the ACC. It has been reported for months that Clemson is looking to level the conference.

Now, by suing the ACC, it's another step towards eventually leaving. However, if the Tigers leave before 2036 when the media rights deal is up, it would cost Clemson an exit fee of nine figures, a reported $140 million.

However, by suing the ACC, Clemson is trying to get out of the grant of rights and not have to pay the fee. Interestingly, FSU has also sued the conference in hopes of exiting the conference.

