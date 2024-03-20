Is Clemson to SEC move inevitable after Tigers sue ACC in latest wave of conference realignment?

Clemson filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court on Tuesday as the university made its first move for a possible exit. The Tigers became the second school in the ACC to follow a legal route after Florida State, seeking to challenge the conference's grant of rights.

The speculation of Clemson moving out of the ACC has been around for a while. The Tigers are believed to have an intention of leaving the conference alongside rival Florida State. Following the latest developments, the university's next landing spot has become a major talking point.

We examine the possibility of the Tigers transitioning to the SEC should their bid to exit the ACC become successful.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Clemson to SEC move inevitable?

Clemson has been linked with a move to the Southeastern Conference in the last couple of years. The program is considered a good fit for the league in terms of reputation and location. It also offers the Tigers the opportunity to play in the same conference as in-state rival South Carolina.

In February, college football insider Greg Swaim reported that Clemson and Florida State would announce a move to the SEC before the end of 2024. The legal filings against the ACC on Tuesday suggest the realignment move could happen just as Swaim claimed.

The transition of the Tigers and the Seminoles to the SEC will undoubtedly benefit both the universities and the conference. The two universities command the biggest market in the ACC, and bringing that along to the SEC improves the financial standing and exposure of the league.

It’s worth noting that the Big Ten remains an option for Clemson. Nonetheless, the SEC appears to be the more likely destination for the Tigers

What is the major complaint of Clemson in the lawsuit?

Clemson’s case against the ACC is similar to that of Florida State. The complaint filed in Pickens County argues that the league’s exorbitant $140 million exit penalty and the grant of rights, which bind schools to a conference through their media rights, should be invalidated.

“Each of these erroneous assertions separately hinders Clemson’s ability to meaningfully explore its options regarding conference membership, to negotiate alternative revenue-sharing proposals among ACC members and to obtain full value for its future media rights.”

This gives a new complexion to the realignment drama in the ACC. With the league's two most prominent football schools pushing for an exit, it is to be seen what the future holds for the conference in the world of college athletics following the Pac-12 implosion.