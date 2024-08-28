Is Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota State sold out? How to watch, location and more details explored

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to open its 2024 college football season at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, against North Dakota State. Kickoff is set at 8 pm ET, and the game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Although it is Colorado's home opener, the game is not sold out. Buffaloes beat writer Brian Howell revealed there are 2,400 tickets remaining.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, with over 24 hours left until the game, there is time for those tickets to be bought, especially at the box office. With just over 2,000 tickets remaining, it seems likely that the game will be sold out.

Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $114 for seats in the 200 level of the south end zone.

How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State

Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State will happen on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field at 8 pm ET.

The Week 1 game will be shown on ESPN.

The weather is expected to be around 80 degrees with sunny skies at kickoff.

Colorado vs. North Dakota State preview

The Colorado Buffaloes are 9.5-point favorites at home to defeat North Dakota State. The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Despite the Buffaloes being sizeable favorites, coach Deion Sanders knows ND State has a solid team and could pose some problems for Colorado.

“They’re good. They’re really darned good,” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days. “I’m mad at (athletic director) Rick (George) right now for putting them on the schedule, to open up with them. Like, can you give me a layup or something? Those guys are wonderful.

“Their staff has always been amongst the best. Many people have matriculated from that staff to go to higher levels. Those kids play their butts off. They play tough. They don’t make many mistakes. They’re accustomed to winning,” Sanders added. “They don’t give a darned about being at home or on the road. That doesn’t faze them whatsoever.”

Colorado has quarterback Shedeur Sanders back as its starter, along with star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes also improved their offensive line in the transfer portal, which was an issue for Colorado last season.

The Buffaloes are entering their first year back in the Big 12 and go on the road to play Nebraska in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place