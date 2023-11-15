Is Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson? Coach addresses Texas A&M coaching rumors

Dabo Swinney has become synonymous with Clemson football. He joined the program as a wide receiver coach in 2003 and climbed up the coaching ladder to become the head coach in 2008. The Tigers have notably recorded significant success under Swinney’s leadership.

However, the ongoing season has been disastrous for Clemson and Swinney. The Tigers have already lost four games this season, falling off the ranking for an extended period. This has led to the suggestion that Swinney’s time at the program might be close to an end.

With the recent dismissal of Jimbo Fisher by Texas A&M, Swinney has been linked as a potential candidate for the Southeastern Conference program. A few analysts, most notably Paul Finebaum, have said something about Swinney leaving the Tigers for the Aggies.

Dabo Swinney reinstates focus on Clemson

During his press conference session on Tuesday, Dabo Swinney was questioned about his potential interest in the coaching vacancy at Texas A&M. The coach instead reinstated commitment to his job at Clemson ahead of the Week 12 game against North Carolina.

"I'm just focused on this job ... Always have been. Just trying to beat North Carolina. It must be November—that's all I can say," Swinney said according to Chapel Fowler.

With Swinney not neither outrightly dismissing nor confirming any interest in the Aggies job and instead choosing not to delve into the discussion further, there’s a chance he could become a candidate for the job. This pretty much depends on what happens to his Clemson contract.

Paul Finebaum believes Swinney is a good fit for Texas A&M

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum suggested Swinney to Texas A&M. Speaking on his show on Monday, Paul gave a couple of reasons why the Clemson coach will be a good fit at College Station.

“Does he fit? Absolutely," Finebaum said. Dabo Swinney aligns very well, from a cultural standpoint, with Texas A&M. Would he leave Clemson? I think he would. They’re kind of sick of him, and I think he’s sick of them.”

“I think Dabo would be reenergized. I think he would be able to recruit well out there. He’s a good recruiter. His program has slipped at Clemson. It’s not embarrassing, but four losses is not the Clemson standard.”

Swinney is undoubtedly one of the top coaches in college football and his record at Clemson, which includes two national titles, speaks for him. It remains to be seen if time with the Tigers will come to an end soon, setting a path for transition to Texas A&M.