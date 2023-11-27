Is Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson for Texas A&M? Exploring Tigers HC's coaching rumors

Dabo Swinney has, over the years, become synonymous with Clemson. He arrived at the program in 2003 as a wide receiver and moved up the ladder to the coaching role in 2008 in an interim capacity. He was given the job permanently ahead of the 2009 college football season.

Swinney's tenure at Clemson has been nothing short of brilliant. He has had significant success in charge of the Tigers, leading them to eight conference championships and the national titles.

However, the team's struggles this season has seen him getting linked out of the job, with a move to Texas A&M building up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson for Texas A&M?

Dabo Swinney's name has been mentioned as a potential successor of Jimbo Fisher in the last few days. Considering the four losses recorded by Clemson this season, he has been under intense criticism from fans, and there's a feeling that his time might be over at the program.

As reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Swinney is a candidate the Texas A&M athletic department is considering. The plan is to present a heavily incentivized contract to whoever steps in as the replacement for the dismissed Jimbo Fisher.

Without a doubt, Swinney has a huge potential to transform the Aggies, but there's no clarification on whether he's ready to move from Clemson. He reinstated his commitment to the team after becoming the program’s winningest coach this season.

Paul Finebaum believes Swinney is a good fit for the Aggies

Paul Finebaum is one of the college football analysts who brought up the idea of Dabo Swinney to Texas A&M.

The ESPN veteran television host reckons he's a brilliant option for the Aggies and his time at Clemson appears to be over following this season's performance.

“What about Dabo Swinney to Texas A&M? The credentials are there. Does he fit? Absolutely. Dabo Swinney aligns very well, from a cultural standpoint, with Texas A&M. Would he leave Clemson? I think he would. They’re kind of sick of him, and I think he’s sick of them”

“I think Dabo would be reenergized. I think he would be able to recruit well out there. He’s a good recruiter. His program has slipped at Clemson. It’s not embarrassing, but four losses is not the Clemson standard.”

Swinney to Texas A&M could be one of the most intriguing storylines in the upcoming college football offseason. The Aggies aspire to become a powerhouse in the landscape, and Fisher could be the one to help them achieve that