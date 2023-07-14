Is David Braun the next head coach of Northwestern? Pat Fitzgerald enters into a legal battle to reclaim his $42 million left on the deal

Pat Fitzgerald was unceremoniously fired from his long-time role as the coach of the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday after hazing allegations came to light. After an initial two-week suspension was announced as his punishment, new information was revealed that led to the decision to fire Fitzgerald.

David Braun, who was hired as the Wildcats defensive coordinator in January 2023, was promoted to the role of interim head coach. ESPN's Pete Thamel noted that Braun was hired after the hazing investigation began before adding:

"Braun's first task will be preserving the Northwestern roster, as many players and parents are upset at the handling of Fitzgerald's departure. The Northwestern players have a window of nearly four more weeks in which they can transfer without penalty."

Braun spent the past four years as the defensive coordinator for the North Dakota State Bison. He was named the 2021 FCS Coordinator of the Year. Braun led the Bison to the top-ranked scoring defense in the FCS in 2019 and 2021 as they won the FCS Championship in both years.

He has never served as a head coach or coached in FBS.

Meanwhile, following his firing, Pat Fitzgerald hired attorney Dan Webb, who told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that they are looking into legal action. Rittenberg tweeted:

"Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald for cause, his attorney Dan Webb tells ESPN. Webb is evaluating possible litigation around what he describes as 'major' breaches of contract for Fitzgerald’s employment and the agreement with the school before Friday’s suspension."

Fitzgerald reportedly had $42 million left on his 10-year extension that was set to run through 2030. It is unclear if he will be able to recoup any of the money.

Pat Fitzgerald was a College Football Hall of Famer before he became a coach

Prior to his firing, Pat Fitzgerald was one of the most important figures in the history of the Northwestern Wildcats.

During his playing career at Northwestern, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and 1996. He was also named a consensus All-American and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defender in college football in both seasons.

Fitzgerald was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, becoming the 11th Wildcats player to earn such honors.

He spent one year each as an assistant coach with the Maryland Terrapins, Colorado Buffaloes and Idaho Vandals before returning to the Wildcats in 2001. Fitzgerald served in multiple roles before being promoted to his first head coaching role in 2006.

Northwestern finished the 2022 season with a Big Ten-worst 1-11 record, but his job was viewed as safe prior to the hazing allegations.

