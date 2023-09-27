"Is Deion’s Colorado now Black America’s Team?": Skip Bayless answers cryptic question on Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders has captivated the college football world by turning the Colorado Buffaloes around in short order. After finishing 1-11 last season, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has gotten the Buffaloes off to a 3-1 start in his first season leading the program.

Mike Freeman of USA Today recently labeled Colorado as Black America's Team:

"As Deion Sanders continues to capture the fascination of college football, even when his team gets blown out, something else is happening. It may not make headlines, but it's happening all across the country.

"In Black homes. In Black businesses. Black fathers and sons, Black moms and daughters, Black friends and workmates – so many in the Black community are talking about Sanders. They are saying that Colorado is Black America's team."

On Twitter, "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless promoted a segment to discuss if the Buffaloes are Black America's Team:

"Is Deion’s Colorado now Black America’s Team? Now on @undisputed"

Bayless' co-hosts Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson both made it clear that Black communities are fully behind Sanders. Bayless added that even he has been captivated by the job that the former two-sport star has done coaching at the collegiate level.

Big 12 commissioner praises Deion Sanders for turning around the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of 10 Pac-12 teams that are set to leave the conference following the 2023 season. The Buffaloes have announced their plans to join the Big 12 as Pac-12 officials were unable to secure a long-term media rights deal to keep the conference in place. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently praised Sanders for turning around the program.

Speaking to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, Yormark discussed the job that Sanders has done:

"What's happening is transcending sport. He's bringing a whole new audience into college football that's obviously focused on Colorado, but generally speaking, bringing a new audience to college football. We're excited about that.

"Obviously, his vision and our vision as a conference are very aligned when you think about connecting to culture, getting on the consciousness of future student-athletes."

Yormark added that he is looking forward to the Colorado Buffaloes joining the Big 12. Sanders' arrival has led to the generally unheralded program becoming the talk of college football. Ticket prices and television ratings have both reflected the impact of his arrival.