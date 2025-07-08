Is Deion Sanders attending Big 12 media days 2025? Health update, event time, Colorado players and more

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has dealt with some health issues, but all signs point to him attending the Big 12 media days.

Ad

The Big 12 media days are set for July 8-9 in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Is Deion Sanders attending Big 12 media days 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders does plan to attend Big 12 media day on July 9, despite his health issues.

Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera confirmed that Sanders will be making the commute to Frisco for the Big 12 media day.

"I did talk to somebody this week that said, 'Hey, Coach Prime will be there,'" Howell said. "It sounds like his health is getting better and things are going well. I was told he will be there. He is the last guy to go (speak), and it's only about an hour and a half from the house, so you would think he can make that."

Ad

Trending

Sanders will make his first public appearance since the health issue.

What is Deion Sanders dealing with?

Deion Sanders revealed he was undergoing some health issues on a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in late May.

Sanders wouldn't reveal too much, but he did say he has lost 14 pounds, and several of his close friends sent messages of support on social media.

Since then, Sanders hasn't talked about his medical issues, so what exactly happened to the Colorado Buffaloes' coach is unknown.

Ad

Sanders did miss the Pac-12 media days in 2023 after undergoing surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg.

Colorado players attending Big 12 media day

Colorado will be on the second day of Big 12 media day on July 9.

The event is at the Ford Center, which is the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. Day 2 on July 9 is set for 11:30 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET and will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPNU and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ad

The Colorado players attending Big 12 is as follows:

Coach Deion Sanders

QB Julian Lewis

QB Kaidon Salter

OL Jordan Seaton

DB DJ McKinney

K Alejandro Mata

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place