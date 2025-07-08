Is Deion Sanders attending Big 12 media days 2025? Health update, event time, Colorado players and more

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has dealt with some health issues, but all signs point to him attending the Big 12 media days.
The Big 12 media days are set for July 8-9 in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Is Deion Sanders attending Big 12 media days 2025?
Deion Sanders does plan to attend Big 12 media day on July 9, despite his health issues.
Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera confirmed that Sanders will be making the commute to Frisco for the Big 12 media day.
"I did talk to somebody this week that said, 'Hey, Coach Prime will be there,'" Howell said. "It sounds like his health is getting better and things are going well. I was told he will be there. He is the last guy to go (speak), and it's only about an hour and a half from the house, so you would think he can make that."
Sanders will make his first public appearance since the health issue.
What is Deion Sanders dealing with?
Deion Sanders revealed he was undergoing some health issues on a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in late May.
Sanders wouldn't reveal too much, but he did say he has lost 14 pounds, and several of his close friends sent messages of support on social media.
Since then, Sanders hasn't talked about his medical issues, so what exactly happened to the Colorado Buffaloes' coach is unknown.
Sanders did miss the Pac-12 media days in 2023 after undergoing surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg.
Colorado players attending Big 12 media day
Colorado will be on the second day of Big 12 media day on July 9.
The event is at the Ford Center, which is the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. Day 2 on July 9 is set for 11:30 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET and will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPNU and can be streamed on ESPN+.
The Colorado players attending Big 12 is as follows:
- Coach Deion Sanders
- QB Julian Lewis
- QB Kaidon Salter
- OL Jordan Seaton
- DB DJ McKinney
- K Alejandro Mata
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place