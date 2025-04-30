Is Deion Sanders’ former $5.5M worth Texas home for sale?

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has his former $5.5 million Texas home for sale. The house is located in Prosper, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

According to the Zillow listing, the house has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also has indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor basketball court and a home theater. Along with that, it has a private dock, as well as a 14-bay garage which can fit a yacht or trailer.

Sanders' former house has 29,229 square feet. The former Dallas Cowboys star and now Buffaloes' head coach sold the property in 2014, and it was also up for sale again in 2017 and was listed for $14.5 million.

The house was built in 1999 and also features a floating double staircase, marble floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The house also features an eight-acre pond.

Deion Sanders gets extension to remain coach at Colorado

Deion Sanders is set to enter his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders took over a 1-win program and has helped turn around Colorado. Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a bowl game last season.

After helping turn the franchise around, Sanders was rewarded with a five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado..

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement, via ESPN. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Sanders has helped boost the revenue for Colorado and also turned the football program into a legit contender in the Big 12.

Colorado's athletic director, Rick George, meanwhile, says Sanders has 'restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power' which led to an extension.

Sanders and Colorado will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes have notable games against BYU, Iowa State, Arizona State, and West Virginia among others.

