Is Denzel Burke playing in the CFP national championship? Ohio State CB's status explored

Denzel Burke has been one of the most important players for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 college football season. The cornerback had an immediate impact on the program when he arrived at Columbus, earning the starting role as a freshman and maintaining the status quo since.

After appearing in all of Ohio State's 15 games this season, Burke is a doubt for the College Football Playoff national championship game. Here's a look at the cornerback's availability for the game against Notre Dame at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Is Denzel Burke playing in the CFP national championship game?

Denzel Burke suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the Cotton Bowl against Texas, leaving a doubt for the national championship game. However, the cornerback confirmed he is in good condition to play against Notre Dame on Monday night.

“I’ll be good,” Burke said at the CFP media day in Atlanta on Saturday.

Burke exited last week’s semifinal victory over Texas with an injury late in the second quarter and did not return. The injury occurred when he landed directly on his left arm while attempting to bring down receiver Silas Bolden. He explained why he didn’t continue on Saturday.

“I was out for a reason,” Burke said. “Just being safe and for the betterment of the team and my future.”

Burke has made 45 total tackles this season, including 34 solos. He's also recorded two interceptions and hasn't allowed a touchdown in the past nine games. His presence will be crucial for the Buckeyes in the title game.

Who will be Ohio State's starting QB for the CFP national championship game?

After playing a crucial role in Ohio State's success this season, Will Howard is expected to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes in the national championship game.

The Kansas State transfer has been impressive in Ohio State's dominant playoff run. He's thrown for 919 yards and six touchdowns in the three playoff games. He hopes to continue his superb form against Notre Dame and help the Buckeyes win the title.

List of Ohio State players not playing in the CFP national championship game

TC Caffey, RB - Out with a knee injury

Seth McLaughlin, OL - Out with an Achilles injury

Josh Simmons, OL - Out with a knee injury

Mason Maggs, QB - Questionable with an undisclosed injury

Inky Jones, S - Questionable with an undisclosed injury

