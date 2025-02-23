Is Deontae Lawson returning in 2025? Closer look at Alabama LB's NCAA eligibility 

Deontae Lawson is a linebacker for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 2024 season was his junior year, meaning that he could have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the draft coming up in April, and teams slowly getting their rosters ready for the start of the season in late August, fans online have been asking where Lawson will be in 2025. Will he return to the Crimson Tide? Let's find out.

Is Deontae Lawson returning in 2025?

Deontae Lawson has decided to return to the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2025 season. He explained his decision in an interview with the Crimson Tide Sports Network in January.

"I put all my faith in the good Lord above," Lawson said. "It was best to take a step back and not go based on how you feel but what your intuition is telling you, if that makes sense.

"I had some deep talks with a lot of people. My family, my family played a huge role in this decision. Overall, I just, I don't feel accomplished here yet. I don't really feel like I got things to prove, but I just don't feel like my story is complete here."

Lawson had originally planned to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. So, what happened in the 2024 season that he felt he needed to stay for one more season to complete "his story?"

Lawson's 2024 season started well. He was looking at a potential 100-tackle season and being the main defensive weapon for the Crimson Tide.

However, the youngster suffered a season-ending injury in the defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. This would require surgery, ruling him out of the Crimson Tide's post-season Bowl game defeat to the Michigan Wolverines.

The impact of Deontae Lawson on Alabama

The return of Deontae Lawson will be welcome news to Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. Lawson is an established player who has been able to prove himself as one of the strongest members of the Crimson Tide defense.

With Lawson coming back, he has one more season where he can finish his development as a player, making himself a potential top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Additionally, the return of Lawson will prove to be advantageous for the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes for 2025. Last year, their defense struggled, and this was one of the numerous reasons why they lost games and, in turn, missed the playoffs.

In 2025, Bama's offense may struggle due to the absence of Jalen Milroe. This means that the defense is going to need to step up and deliver if they are to win games. With Lawson, this becomes a little bit easier.

