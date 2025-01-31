Is Dillon Gabriel playing in Senior Bowl? Oregon QB's availability for postseason matchup explored

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel would be looking to boost his NFL Draft stock after an outstanding six-year college career. The former Heisman Trophy finalist left a lasting mark as the NCAA’s all-time leader in total touchdowns and guided Oregon to the College Football Playoff semifinals in his lone season with the Ducks.

Gabriel is now set to compete in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The quarterback is practicing with the National Team and has already turned heads in practice, launching a 74.9 mph pass and impressing scouts with his accuracy and poise.

Gabriel will wear a custom helmet honoring the three college programs he represented: UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Todd McShay sees shades of Tua Tagovailoa in Dillon Gabriel

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay drew a comparison between former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa after evaluating Gabriel at the Senior Bowl. While McShay sees Tagovailoa as the superior talent, he believes Gabriel is only a "slight notch below" and was particularly impressed by the zip on his throws in person.

Trending

"I saw a little bit more zip out of him today," McShay said on Thursday. "I walked away from now seeing him live, I've thought this before, but I really believe if Tua Tagovailoa's talent is right here, I think it's just a slight notch below, is the talent level of Dillon Gabriel."

Expand Tweet

Physically, Gabriel stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds while Tagovailoa is slightly bigger at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds. Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has overcome injuries to establish himself as a top-tier NFL quarterback. McShay sees a similar trajectory for Gabriel if he lands in the right system.

National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Despite Gabriel's skill set, his smaller frame has sparked questions about his NFL potential. However, history shows that size is not always a barrier as several undersized quarterbacks have excelled in the league like Drew Brees (6 feet), Russell Wilson (5-foot-11), Doug Flutie (5-foot-10) and Kyler Murray (5-foot-10), to name a few.

Gabriel's strong football IQ, talent, and mobility make him a legitimate dual-threat prospect. If he lands with the right team, he has the tools to carve out a successful NFL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback