Is DJ Uiagalelei playing in the Bowl Game? Oregon State QB's status explored

The Oregon State Beavers won't include quarterback DJ Uiagalelei on their Sun Bowl roster against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The signal-caller, who spent just one season with the school, is believed to be on the move again during the transfer portal. He previously spent three seasons with the ACC's Clemson Tigers, starting twice.

Rumor has it that he's considering returning to the ACC, but this time with the Florida State Seminoles.

The Seminoles are looking for a replacement for star signal-caller Jordan Travis, who's leaving college football for the NFL after a successful collegiate career capped with an undefeated 2023 season and an ACC championship.

Miami and Washington are other potential landing spots for DJ Uiagalelei.

Is DJ Uiagalelei playing in the Bowl Game?

No, the quarterback hasn't been included in the Beavers Sun Bowl roster, neither has right tackle Taliese Fuaga, receiver Anthony Gould nor Damien Martinez. Martinez has been suspended after getting a DUII at the end of November.

What bowl game will Oregon State play in 2023?

The 8-4 Beavers ended the regular season as the No. 21 team in the nation and are set to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. The game is set to start at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Fighting Irish come from a 9-3 regular season, in which they even had CFP ambitions at one point ranking as high as No. 9. However, mid-season defeats to Ohio State and Louisville brought their hopes more down to earth. Their final defeat of the year was against the Clemson Tigers.

How DJ Uiagalelei's absence could affect Oregon State's Performance at Sun Bowl

While Oregon State's offense will look lackluster without DJ Uiagalelei, his absence will not affect the outcome of the Sun Bowl much.

That's because the Irish will be without their quarterback Sam Hartman, who has opted out of playing a final college football game. Moreover, many of the Irish of the receiving core have opted out of the Sun Bowl, which makes the Notre Dame offense look weak.

The Irish are more reliant on Hartman than the Beavers are on Uiagalelei. However, Uiagalelei's contributions are not to be ignored, having thrown for 2638 yards, with 21 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

