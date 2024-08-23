Is DJ Uiagalelei playing against Georgia Tech? Florida State QB's availability for Week 0 explored

DJ Uiagalelei will start the games for his team in 2024. The former Clemson Tiger and Oregon State Beaver has now transferred to the Florida State Seminoles, where he will play his fifth and final season of college football eligibility.

The Seminoles open their season on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.

Will DJ Uiagalelei play in Week 0?

DJ Uiagalelei will play this week against the Yellow Jackets. The transfer from Oregon State has been announced as the starting quarterback for the Seminoles, replacing Jordan Travis, who is now in the NFL.

In Uiagalelei, the Seminoles will have an experienced quarterback at the helm of an offense that lost its two best players in the offseason. He will hope to lead this team to a similar season to what they had last year, when the Seminoles went undefeated in the regular season and won the ACC championship.

But some people do not believe that Uiagalelei is going to make a major difference and that he is just going to repeat what he did at Clemson and Oregon State. The performances at these schools were good, but there is much room for improvement.

An anonymous coach who was with Uiagalelei at Oregon State and is now with the Michigan State Spartans told ESPN:

"He's the same guy. He didn't just suddenly become a great player at Oregon State."

What happened to DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson?

DJ Uiagalelei started his college football career with the Clemson Tigers. He was believed to be the successor to Trevor Lawrence, who had never lost a game while with the program.

Uiagalelei started strong, replacing Lawrence when he was ruled out with COVID, and his performances in these two games gave him the starting role for 2021.

In that season, he threw for 2246 yards, scored nine touchdowns, and had ten interceptions. 2022 saw a minor improvement, throwing for 2521 yards with 22 touchdowns.

But Uiagalelei struggled in the big games, and his time at Clemson would end early on in the 2022 ACC championship game. In five attempts, he only had two completions for 10 yards. He was quickly replaced by Cade Klubnik, who has been the starting quarterback for the Tigers ever since.

After this incident, Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal and found his way to Oregon State before returning to the ACC. 2024 is the make-or-break year for DJ Uiagalelei, where he will have to prove himself before entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

