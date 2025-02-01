Is Donovan Edwards playing in Senior Bowl? Michigan RB's availability for postseason game explored

Donovan Edwards will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. The game, which will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, will also feature Josaiah Stewart and William Wagner. Edwards hasn't played since Michigan's victory in "The Game" against Ohio State in their regular-season finale. The running back opted out of playing in the Wolverines' postseason encounter against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Donovan Edwards ran for 589 yards and four touchdowns in 128 carries during the 2024 season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season, his second-best season in college. In 2022, he posted career-best numbers, with 991 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. In addition to that, he had 200 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards goes on the offensive against Ohio State ahead of the Senior Bowl

During one of the practices for the upcoming all-star game, Donovan Edwards spoke with the press and highlighted his part in the Wolverines' 13-10 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 30.

"I'll do you one better, I'll take you back from the freshman year," Edwards said when asked about Michigan's victory in their rivalry game last season.

"We won the Big Ten championship [for the first time] in over 10 years and beating Ohio State. Sophomore year, we won another Big Ten Championship, two-peat, beat Ohio State again. Won a national championship the third year, beat Ohio State again."

“And then much respect to the Ohio State Buckeyes, gotta give it to them for the national championship. Congratulations to my boys. Also, beat them four times in a row, so the guys over there can’t say nothing about beating us. They ain’t getting no gold pants either.”

Michigan's victory in the annual rivalry game put the Ohio State Buckeyes under a lot of strain as they entered the College Football Playoff, although they ultimately managed to redeem themselves by winning the national championship.

