Is Drew Allar Playing today vs Michigan State? Penn State QB's status explored

Penn State Nittany Lions is set for their regular season finale on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET as they play the Michigan State Spartans on the road.

Heading into the game, one of the biggest questions is the status of quarterback Drew Allar, who suffered an injury last weekend against Rutgers.

During practice this week, Allar was not seen throwing during the portion of practice that the media can see. With that, many are wondering if Allar will play tonight.

Is Drew Allar playing today vs Michigan State?

All signs are currently pointing to Penn State quarterback Drew Allar playing tonight against Michigan State. The game will take place at Ford Field, which is the home of the Detroit Lions.

Allar has been able to practice this week and Nittany Lions coach James Franklin joked that the quarterback didn't throw so social media could go crazy.

"We did that just to mess with you," Franklin said. "We're still confident that he'll be ready to go [Friday]."

As of right now, Franklin won't confirm who his team's starting quarterback is, but all signs point to Allar getting the nod.

"If we were game-planning for Drew to be the primary quarterback, it would be a little different for Beau to be the primary quarterback," Franklin said. "We would emphasize different things. That's why it's good, when you guys asked me before, I said our model and plan doesn't need to change based on the information we have right now."

This season, Drew Allar is 197-for-323 for 2,044 yards, 21 touchdowns, and one interception.

Is Penn State favored to beat Michigan State?

Penn State is currently a massive 22.5-point favorite over Michigan State, which would seem to mean that Drew Allar will play.

Also, the fact that it is a neutral site does take a bit away from the Spartans, but Franklin is excited to coach at Ford Field.

"The conference is obviously trying to create different days for games to get more coverage for our conference, so they approached us about playing Friday night," Franklin said. "But there's a rule in the conference that you don't have to play night games unless everybody agrees to it, so this was part of the conditions in playing it."

Penn State is currently 9-2.