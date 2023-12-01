Is Florida's Graham Mertz declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft? Gators QB's availability for next season explored

Graham Mertz had the best season of his collegiate career in his first year as a member of the Florida Gators. The starting quarterback announced on Thursday that he would return to the program for his sixth and final season of eligibility, tweeting a video with the caption:

"One more year… 🐊 #UnfinishedBusiness"

While there was speculation that Mertz could declare for the 2024 NFL Draft after a strong season, he will return to Gainesville with the hope of turning things around for the Gators. After starting the season 5-2, Florida lost their last five games of the year, finishing 5-7.

How is the Florida Gators quarterback room shaping up following Graham Mertz's return?

The Florida Gators will benefit tremendously from the return of Graham Mertz, as their quarterback room lacks much experience aside from him. Max Brown, who served as the Gators' backup quarterback in 2023, announced that he would enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Jack Miller III could also opt to enter the transfer portal when he graduates at the conclusion of the school year. If Miller III does end up transferring, incoming five-star prospect DJ Lagway will be the only scholarship quarterback on the roster, aside from Mertz.

While the Gators could have looked to the transfer portal to add another quarterback, if Mertz left the program, his return will ensure that they have stability at the game's most important position. Lagway, who is the second-ranked quarterback and 16th-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, will likely be eased into the lineup before taking over full-time the following season.

How has Graham Mertz performed in his college career?

Graham Mertz joined the Wisconsin Badgers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in just two games as a true freshman, completing nine of his 10 pass attempts for 73 yards.

Mertz started all seven games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,238 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. The following season, he finished with 1,958 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 59.5% of his passes.

In 2022, Mertz had his best season as a member of the Badgers. He completed 57.3% of his passes, throwing for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He announced that he would join the Florida Gators via the transfer portal following the season.

Mertz finished the 2023 season with 2,903 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing 72.9% of his passes. He has added 12 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career.