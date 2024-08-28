Is the Florida State Seminoles coach on the hot seat? Looking at Mike Norvell's job security after Week 0 loss

Mike Norvell led Florida State to a surprising Week 0 loss against Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Seminoles, who went undefeated in the regular season in 2023, were the overwhelming favorites for the game in Dublin, Ireland, but failed to get a win.

After the loss at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a section of fans called for the firing of Norvell, creating rumors of him being on the hot seat. However, the loss to the Yellow Jackets is not enough to place his job under threat, especially considering his exploits in the program.

Norvell signed a new eight-year contract worth $10 million per year this offseason after rejecting the opportunity of succeeding Nick Saban at Alabama. Florida State has a strong confidence in him, which is evident in the figures of the new contract, and it will be difficult to see him out of the program in the next couple of years.

Mike Norvell takes full responsibility for Georgia Tech loss

Florida State losing to Georgia Tech wasn't what many expected, but the Yellow Jackets won the game 24-21 with a walk-off field goal. In his post-game press conference in Dublin, Norvell took the loss upon himself, saying:

“I take full responsibility for all things that this team does. And I've got to make sure that I'm doing a better job of helping prepare them to go out there and be in a position to be able to capitalize on every play.

“Regardless of how many you get, or how many you don't get, we've got to obviously make it happen with those opportunities. Offensively, we have to be more explosive. I thought we had some missed opportunities there. We got to create the explosive play.”

Florida State plays its next game against Boston College in Week 1 in another conference matchup. At home in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will hope to bounce back from the upset.

Mike Norvell’s tenure at Florida State so far

Mike Norvell was hired by Florida State in December 2019 after spending four years at Memphis. His first season with the Seminoles was disrupted by COVID-19 as he ended with a 3-6 record.

However, Norvell has transformed the program in his four-year tenure so far, leading it back to national prominence. He boasts a 31-18 record as he enters his fifth season at the program and hopes to lead the Seminoles to the playoffs this season.

