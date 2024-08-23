Is the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game on ABC? All you need to know about the College football Week 0 showdown

The Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to help open the 2024 College Football season. Their game will air from Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 24.

For many, the game will be the first glimpse of a fascinating College football season. Additionally, as the game will be held internationally, most American fans will watch it on TV. But which network has this game?

Is the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game on ABC?

The game will not be broadcast on ABC but will air on ESPN as part of the College Game Day broadcast. This will be the iconic program's first international telecast.

How to watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game?

Fans can watch the Seminoles battle the Yellow Jackets in several ways. They can watch the game on TV on ESPN or stream it on ESPN+.

Fans can access ESPN+ on streaming services like YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Florida State 2024 Schedule

Here is a look at the 2024 Florida State Seminoles schedule:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Boston College Eagles

Memphis Tigers

California Golden Bears

SMU Mustangs

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Miami Hurricanes

North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Florida Gators

Georgia Tech 2024 Schedule

Here are the teams that Georgia Tech will face this season:

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia State Panthers

Syracuse Orange

VMI Keydetes

Louisville Cardinals

Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Virginia Tech Hokies

Miami Hurricanes

NC State Wolfpack

Georgia Bulldogs

Who will be the starting QB for Florida State against Georgia Tech?

The starting quarterback for Florida State will be DJ Uiagalelei. This will be his first game at FSU. He replaces Jordan Travis.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia Tech against Florida State?

Georgia Tech's starting quarterback will be Haynes King. This will be King's second season as the starter for the Yellow Jackets. In 2023, he threw 2,842 yards and scored 27 touchdowns while helping lead Georgia Tech to a 7-6 record.

Fan Guide: Tickets, Parking and Stadium Information

The game will be played at AVIVA Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. This stadium is home to the Irish National Rugby and Football teams. It seats 51,711 spectators.

A range of parking lots are available for fans near the stadium. However, as with European arenas located in cities, it is advised to take public transport to attend the game as parking bays there are expensive (will cost over €20 ($22).

