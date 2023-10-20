Is Gonzaga to Big 12 a real-time possibility as Oregon State and Washington State remain without landing spot?

Conference realignment, in the Big 12 and throughout the college landscape, has been driven largely by college football. Despite this, it appears that the Gonzaga Bulldogs, known for its basketball program and having not fielded a football program since 1941, could be a target of the Big 12.

Greg Swaim recently suggested that the conference, which reportedly is not done expanding, could target Gonzaga, along with the only two Pac-12 schools without a home, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Would #Big12 fans be OK with adding #Gonzaga if it also meant saving both the #Beavs and #Wazzu? Asking for a very good B12 source!! 😉 🏈 🏀"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet on the potential Big 12 movement here.

Swaim previously claimed that the conference is looking to add six schools by 2026, noting that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is hoping to build a 22 program conference with two divisions. He tweeted:

"By 2026 six schools could be added to the #Big12, as Yormark wants twenty-two teams with two eleven team divisions for a ten game round robin conference schedule (TV requirement). Watch http://YouTube.com/@GSwaimShow. #W… #Beavers #CardNation #Pitt #NCState #VT"

Check out Greg Swaim's previous tweet on the Big 12's plans here.

While there was no mention of the Bulldogs in Swaim's previous tweet, it appears that the conference is open to all avenues of expansion. It is unclear, however, if they will be able to reach the stated goal of adding six additional programs over the next three years.

Although conference officials have not shown much interest in the two Pac-12 programs without a home, that could change if they are able to further expand.

How has conference realignment affected the Big 12?

The Big 12 has already felt the effects of conference realignment as the BYU Cougars, UCF Knights, Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars all joined the conference ahead of the 2023 season. By the summer of 2024, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, long the two best football programs in the conference, will leave for the SEC.

In turn, the Big 12 will expand to 16 teams as the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes have all agreed to join the conference. While the 16 teams will mark the most in Big 12 history, it is unclear if conference officials will look to further expand ahead of next season.