Is Howard Cross III playing in the CFP national championship? Notre Dame defensive lineman's status explored

Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III sustained a leg injury in the Fighting Irish's Orange Bowl victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, but he shook it off and finished the matchup. Ahead of the Fighting Irish's national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, fans have been wondering about the senior's status.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Is Howard Cross III playing in the CFP national championship?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his leg injury in the Orange Bowl, Howard Cross will play in the national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was one of the Notre Dame seniors who spoke to the media during Saturday's news conference ahead of the title showdown.

Cross revealed how coach Marcus Freeman's team would approach the high-pressure game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"We have the same week, we practiced the same, we're preparing the same, we have the same mindset going into the game," Cross said. "We're not gonna make this bigger than it usually is. Again, national championship, it's the game. But in order to have success like we can't let the lights blind us you know what I mean? It's just like every other game."

Expand Tweet

Who will be Fighting Irish's starting QB for CFP national championship today?

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard has had a stellar College Football Playoff, guiding the Fighting Irish to the national championship game. This season, he has tallied 2,606 yards on 66.4% completion, resulting in 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 866 yards on the ground (145 yards in the CFP).

During Sunday's segment of the "Get Up" show, outspoken former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter pinpointed Leonard as one of the keys to the Fighting Irish beating the Buckeyes.

“And then it goes to the quarterback, Riley Leonard,” Carpenter said. “He has been an absolute stud, being able to run the football – 15 first downs, that is the most in the College Football Playoff of any player.”

List of Notre Dame players not playing in the CFP national championship game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will miss the services of nine players during the national championship game due to a variety of injuries.

#1. Boubacar Traore, DL - Knee

#2. Anthonie Knapp, OL - Ankle

#3. Gi'Bran Payne, RB - Knee

#4. Cooper Flannagan, TE - Foot

#5. Chance Tucket, CB - Knee

#6. Rylie Mills, DL - Knee

#7. Styles Prescord, OL - Shoulder

#8. Benjamin Morrison, CB - Hip

#9. Taebron Bennie-Powell, S - Shoulder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.