Is Hykeem Williams a good replacement for Travis Hunter? Looking at Deion Sanders' potential FSU target in transfer portal

There is probably no like-for-like replacement for Travis Hunter in college football. One can fill his offensive production in the wide receiver position and the other can fill his defensive production as a cornerback.

Ad

With Hunter departing for the NFL, Deion Sanders needs someone who can fill the elite numbers left behind by the wideout, which allowed him to win the Heisman Trophy. Hunter finished the 2024 season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he had 36 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Amid this, a new name is popping up in Colorado's transfer portal recruitment and it is Hykeem Williams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can Hykeem Williams potentially replace Travis Hunter in Colorado?

Williams isn't a two-way player like Hunter, but he could help fill the void at wide receiver. The Florida State WR has entered the transfer portal and, according to Zach Blostein, the 2023 class five-star receiver has scheduled visits to Colorado, Syracuse and Pitt in the next week.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Williams attended Stranahan High School, where he played as a wide receiver.

The Miami Herald named him the Broward County Athlete of the Year in 2020–21 following his exploits as a junior, as he recorded 40 receptions for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns. Going into college's 2023 class, the wideout was ranked at No. 17 by Rivals.com and No. 24 by ESPN.com. He joined Florida State in Jan. 2023.

During the 2023 season, he recorded five receptions for 80 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per catch and scored one touchdown with a long reception of 44 yards. In the 2024 season, he improved his numbers, hauling in 16 receptions for 187 yards with an average of 11.7 yards per catch, another touchdown and a long of 33 yards.

Ad

The credentials do match Travis Hunter's when he left offers from top schools to join Deion Sanders at Boulder.

Williams has two years left on his college eligibility. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 141 overall player and No. 28 wide receiver in the transfer portal.

He joins quarterback Trever Jackson, offensive lineman Jaylen Early and wide receiver Jordan Scott who have entered the transfer portal out from the Florida State Seminoles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place