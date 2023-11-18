Is Jaxson Dart playing today vs. Louisiana Monroe? Ole Miss QB's status explored 

Last weekend, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart left the blowout loss game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter. This was after absorbing a brutal hit while running for a first down. He did not return to the game.

In the contest where he went 10-for-17 for 112 yards resulting in an interception, the Rebels were totally outclassed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave an update on his starting quarterback after the game.

"He was able to return after getting checked out," Kiffin said. "Just didn't see a need at that point (for him) to come back in."

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,579 yards resulting in 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season on 65.1 percent completion.

Alongside this, he rushed 86 times for 354 yards resulting in seven touchdowns making him a potent dual-threat quarterback. Dart is having the best season of his career so far.

So, will he be available for selection for the Ole Miss Rebels' week 12 clash against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks?

Jaxson Dart injury update

Jaxson Dart was pictured arriving with the team for the clash against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Oxford.

He has been listed as probable for the Ole Miss Rebels' clash against Louisiana Monroe in the Week 12 college football clash.

Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders replaced Dart in the game against Georgia and could be in line to step in if Dart is not deemed healthy enough for the clash.

Lane Kiffin addresses Jaxson Dart's future

During an interview on 'Reb Talk', Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave an update on Jaxson Dart's future.

"I guess I can kind of speak for him. He said he's coming back. So we're planning on him being back next year and getting better and I'm sure when you have him up here, J.J. (Pegues) will announce he's coming back too," Kiffin said.

Dart ranks highly in almost every statistical category among quarterbacks, making the news of his return even better for Rebels' fans.

He is No. 2 in the SEC in the yards per carry category (3.7), No. 4 in yards made per game (35.4) and No. 3 in touchdowns made (7).

As a result, he was recently named in the class of 2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award alongside household names like USC Trojans' Caleb Williams and Oregon Ducks' Bo Nix.

Next year will be Dart's last season of eligibility after transferring to Ole Miss from USC in 2022.