Is Jaxson Dart throwing at Ole Miss Pro Day? Closer look at star QB's 2025 draft stock

The Ole Miss Rebels will have their pro day on Friday. The event will take place at Manning Center at noon ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart will attend as he looks to boost his draft stock and be a surefire first-round pick. He also will throw at the pro day, aiming to impress scouts.

Dart throwing at his Pro Day shouldn't be a surprise as he was one of the few quarterbacks who threw at the NFL Draft Combine.

Last year, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye opted not to throw at the combine, while this year, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward didn't.

However, Dart participated at the combine, which helped boost his stock as he shined in the drills.

Dart will look to replicate that success at Ole Miss' Pro Day. It's his final chance to perform in front of scouts before the NFL draft.

Ahead of the draft, Lane Kiffin has been praising Dart as he believes his QB will be a star player in the NFL.

“Yeah I think a lot of times in the NFL there’s so much longer verbiage and terminology, which create over time a shortened-down (version) so we can play faster,” Kiffin said at the Senior Bowl, via On3. “But he still has a lot of the concepts, a lot of the knowledge for it. And he can adapt to anything, so he’ll be awesome.”

Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions at Ole Miss in 2024.

Which other prospects are participating at Ole Miss' Pro Day?

The Ole Miss Rebels had an older team in college football and it shows at their pro day as 26 prospects will be participating, hoping to boost their draft stock.

Some potential first-round picks include Jaxson Dart, Trey Amos, Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen and Tre Harris. Here's a look at the full list of prospects participating in the pro day.

Josh Aka, WR

Trey Amos, DB

Ulysses Bentley IV, RB

Julius Buelow, Offensive Line

Jaxson Dart, QB

Caden Davis, K

Isaiah Hamilton, DB

Chris Hardie, DL

Tre Harris, WR

Jared Ivey, DL

Jeremy James, OL

Nate Kalepo, OL

Fraser Masin, P

Reece McIntyre, OL

Walter Nolen, DL

Henry Parrish Jr., RB

Chris Paul Jr., LB

JJ Pegues, DL

Caden Prieskorn, TE

John Saunders Jr., DB

Gerquan Scott, OL

Brandon Turnage, DB

Princely Umanmielen, DL

Trey Washington, DB

Jordan Watkins, WR

Antwane Wells Jr., WR

