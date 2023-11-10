Is Jayden Daniels playing this week vs Florida? LSU QB's status explored

LSU star quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels is trying to get back on the field after suffering a concussion last week against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Daniels has been phenomenal this season as he leads the nation with a 93.1 QBR while being 178 of 247 (72.1 completion %) for 2,792 yards with 27 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

In his second season with No. 18 LSU (6-3), Daniels has thrived and placed himself in the conversation as one of the best players in the nation. But what is his status entering Saturday's pivotal game against the Florida Gators (5-4)?

Jayden Daniels injury update

Jayden Daniels has been going through concussion protocol throughout the week, and signs are pointing in the right direction for him to start. When speaking to the media after Thursday's practice, LSU coach Brian Kelly provided a promising update surrounding the status of their top quarterback.

"Jayden Daniels practiced again today, so he will most likely pass the protocol, and he's probable for this week's game," Kelly said.

Earlier in the week, Kelly appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" and said LSU sent the video of the hit on Daniels to the Southeastern Conference office as the school believed the hit was deemed targeting. On Thursday, he told reporters that the SEC office responded that it did not meet the requirements for assessing a targeting penalty.

Daniels was responsible for three total touchdowns against Alabama - two passing and one rushing - before leaving the game with a concussion.

What happened to Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels was hit in the fourth quarter of last week's game against the Alabama Crimson Tide by linebacker Dallas Turner. The hit knocked Daniels out of the game and was reviewed for targeting, but Turner was assessed with a roughing the passer penalty.

Daniels attempted to return to the game before going to the medical tent. However, there is not much doubt about his status since if he could practice and get snaps with the first team, he should be in line to be cleared and play.

The LSU Tigers are 19th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and have three games remaining in the regular season to climb higher. It will be interesting to see if Brian Kelly and the coaching staff decide to call plays more conservatively for Daniels against the Florida Gators.