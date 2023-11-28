Is Jimbo Fisher going to Vanderbilt? Exploring former Texas A&M HC's potential landing spots in CFB arena

The Texas A&M Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher. He can now take up a new job should he so choose to.

According to Vanderbilt message boards, Fisher could become the next head coach of the Commodores.

Rumors on social media suggest that Clark Lea could be fired and replaced by Fisher. If Fisher does join Vanderbilt, it would be massive for the football program, which has struggled for years. He can be a great asset to the team, especially leading the team from the front.

Although he had a terrible season with Texas A&M, his expertise can be a turning point for the Commodores' success.

If Fisher doesn't take the job at Vanderbilt, here are some other landing spots for the former Aggies head coach.

Jimbo Fisher landing spots

#1, UCLA Bruins

It's been widely reported that the UCLA Bruins could fire Chip Kelly, and if that does happen, hiring Jimbo Fisher makes sense.

Fisher has been a proven winner in college football and a great recruiter. Meanwhile, UCLA is set to play in the Big Ten next year, which will only add to the importance of landing a top coach.

#2, West Virginia Mountaineers

Jimbo Fisher's returning home makes sense for his next move.

West Virginia currently has Neal Brown as its head coach, who led the school to an 8-4 record. But, if Fisher wants to return home, the Mountaineers should make the move to hire the former Texas A&M head coach.

#3, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jimbo Fisher wouldn't be a head coach in this scenario. Reuniting with his mentor, Nick Saban, at Alabama makes sense.

Fisher could take over as offensive coordinator, as many believe Tommy Rees will get a head coaching role soon. It would allow Fisher time to build himself to get a premier coaching role a few years from now.

#4, Auburn Tigers

Like Alabama, Jimbo Fisher wouldn't be a head coach but would have a role with the offense under Hugh Freeze.

The Auburn Tigers need to improve on offense, and bringing in Fisher makes a lot of sense. If Fisher can help turn around the Tigers' offense, it would likely lead him to get a better head coaching role.

#5, Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers fired head coach Tom Allen and will need a new coach.

Indiana hasn't been a top program for years, but adding Fisher would help its recruiting and hopefully turn the program around.