Is Jimmy Horn Jr. going to NFL Scouting Combine? Colorado star's availability for pre-draft workouts explored

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s chances of making it to the NFL increased greatly in late December 2024, after the Colorado wide receiver received an invitation to the NFL Combine. The playmaker is seemingly understimated by several draft analysts, with his lack of an impressive physique for a receiver. Horn's scouting reports suggest his 5'10" height and 170 pounds of weight might not be the ideal frame for a receiver in a top NFL team.

Here's where an invitation to the NFL Combine becomes a blessing for the player. At the event, the player will have the chance to demonstrate his physical prowess to NFL decision makers despite his lack of size. This is no pure wishful thinking either, as the player skipped the Shrine Bowl at the behest of teams interested in acquiring his services.

The most positive of analysts believe he will be selected in the fifth round, while others leave him in the final seventh round. So far the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns have all been linked with Jimmy Horn Jr., although all of this could change after the Combine.

Horn had 411 receiving yards, and one touchdown in 37 catches during the 2024 season. He averaged 11.9 yards per catch last year.

Jimmy Horn Jr. impressed scouts at Shrine Bowl's practices

Jimmy Horn Jr. might not have played in the Shrine Bowl, but the event did help him raise his profile for the NFL. It was reported by several sources, that NFL scouts seemed impressed by Horn during the practices of the Shrine Bowl. A reporter at the event said:

"Just talked to an NFL scout here at the Shrine Bowl practice, and Jimmy Horn Jr. is a guy they like a lot."

Horn Jr. was never in the spotlight while at Colorado, mainly because he had to share playing time with Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who formed an impressive combination alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

