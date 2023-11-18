Is Jonathon Brooks Playing Today vs Iowa State? Texas RB's status explored

The Texas Longhorns saw sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks go down in their Week 11 clash with the TCU Horned Frogs and not return to the game. He has been arguably the most crucial piece of this Texas offense and a huge reason why the program is seventh in the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Longhorns missing Brooks for this game would be huge as he has 187 rushing attempts for 1,139 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and ten rushing touchdowns while also being involved in the passing game with 25 catches for 286 yards (11.4 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown. What is the latest injury update on the running back, and what does it mean for Texas?

Jonathan Brooks's injury update

Jonathon Brooks has suffered a torn ACL that will effectively end his season for the Longhorns. This will be a massive blow to Texas as he has been far and away the team's best player, so losing him for the remainder of the season will be challenging as the Longhorns try to replace his incredible production.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media and described how important Brooks was for the offense and the team.

"Losing Jonathon for the season is a tough blow for us. He's a better person than a football player - and he's a heck of a football player. He's a great runner, he can pass protect, he's a weapon out of the backfield catching the ball, so naturally that creates a void," said Sarkisian via Fox Sports.

At the time of the injury, Brooks ranked sixth in the FBS in total rushing yards and seventh in rushing yards per game (113.9 yards per game). He will return for another season to prove he is 100 percent after he recovers from the knee injury.

What happened to Jonathon Brooks?

Jonathon Brooks had a great game last Saturday in Week 11 against the TCU Horned Frogs and had a rushing attempt with less than 11 minutes in the game. He was cutting toward the sideline, but a Horned Frogs defender tackled toward the lower leg area, and Brooks went down with an injury.

As Brooks is down with a torn ACL, how will the offense for the Texas Longhorns manage things? It'll be interesting to see that.