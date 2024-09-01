Is Josh Williams playing today? LSU running back's availability for Week 1 explored

Josh Williams has been a key part of the run game for the LSU Tigers in the past four years. On Sunday night, the Tigers open their season against the USC Trojans.

This will be the first game for the Tigers without the quarterback/wide receiver pairing of Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers as they are now in the NFL. This leaves a large hole in the offense which is something that can be plugged by players like Williams. But, is Williams playing in Sunday's game?

Is Josh Williams playing today?

Josh Williams is going to play for LSU in their game against the Trojans.

In the depth chart, he is the number one running back and Williams did not suffer a sudden injury to prevent him from playing. He is availale and is going to be a key part of new quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's offense.

What Jersey Number will Josh Williams be for LSU in 2024?

This season, Josh Williams will wear the number 18 jersey for the LSU Tigers.

The number has a lot of history and tradition in the program and it is only given to the best players on the team. Brian Kelly spoke to LSUSports.net about the significance of the number 18 jersey, saying:

“Throughout the last 25 years, the number 18 has been passed down to a player who brings all those traits of a great teammate. Somebody who has given himself up for the team. A guy you can count on, a guy you want next to you when adversity hits, a guy that’s going to be there when you need him. That’s number 18."

On receiving the number 18 jersey, Josh Williams said:

“I’ve had a long journey, coming here as a walk-on in 2019 and now in my sixth season. Being able to represent LSU with the number 18 jersey means a lot to me. Seeing the number 18s that I have played with over the years and seeing what they meant to the team and what they mean to LSU, I just want to thank coach Kelly and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to wear this special number.”

Williams has been a reliable part of the LSU offense for the past four years. But this year may be his most important yet.

