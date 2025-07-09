Is Kaidon Salter attending Big 12 media days today? Event time, Colorado players, venue and more

The Big 12 media days are set for July 8-9 in Frisco, Texas, and the Colorado Buffaloes will have their time at the mic on Wednesday.
Colorado is coming off making a bowl game, and coach Deion Sanders is expected to be at the Big 12 media days, despite his health issues. But what players are expected to also be at the Big 12 media day?
Is Kaidon Salter attending Big 12 media days?
Kaidon Salter transferred from Liberty to Colorado to compete for the starting quarterback job, and he will be attending the Big 12 media days.
Salter is coming off a season where he went 147-for-261 for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions at Liberty last season.
Although Salter is at Big 12 media days, it doesn't mean he will be Colorado's starting QB.
What Colorado players will be at the Big 12 media days?
The Big 12 media day is set for the Ford Center, which is the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility, on Wednesday, July 9
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. The Colorado players attending the Big 12 media day is as follows:
Colorado
- QB Julian Lewis
- QB Kaidon Salter
- OL Jordan Seaton
- DB DJ McKinney
- K Alejandro Mata
- Coach Deion Sanders
By having both Lewis and Salter in attendance, it's clear that Sanders is not tipping his hand on who will be the Buffaloes' starting QB.
Kaidon Salter explains why he transferred to Colorado
Kaidon Salter had multiple options after entering the transfer portal, but ended up committing to Colorado.
Salter is now in a quarterback competition with true freshman Julian Lewis. Yet, Salter explained his reason for committing to Colorado, despite the competition.
"I just felt like I fell in love with the offense,” Salter said, via SI. “Being able to have explosive receivers and have a group of coaches and people around me that would support and only want the better for me...
“We have a fully loaded staff up here that knows what it takes to get to the next level,” Salter continued. “And with me having one more year, I just wanted to come up here and learn from the best.”
If Salter does win the starting QB job, he will open the season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.
