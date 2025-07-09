Is Kaidon Salter attending Big 12 media days today? Event time, Colorado players, venue and more

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 09, 2025 14:07 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn
Is Kaidon Salter attending Big 12 media days today? Event time, Colorado players, venue and more - Source: Imagn

The Big 12 media days are set for July 8-9 in Frisco, Texas, and the Colorado Buffaloes will have their time at the mic on Wednesday.

Colorado is coming off making a bowl game, and coach Deion Sanders is expected to be at the Big 12 media days, despite his health issues. But what players are expected to also be at the Big 12 media day?

Is Kaidon Salter attending Big 12 media days?

Kaidon Salter transferred from Liberty to Colorado to compete for the starting quarterback job, and he will be attending the Big 12 media days.

Salter is coming off a season where he went 147-for-261 for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions at Liberty last season.

Although Salter is at Big 12 media days, it doesn't mean he will be Colorado's starting QB.

What Colorado players will be at the Big 12 media days?

The Big 12 media day is set for the Ford Center, which is the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility, on Wednesday, July 9

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. The Colorado players attending the Big 12 media day is as follows:

Colorado

  • QB Julian Lewis
  • QB Kaidon Salter
  • OL Jordan Seaton
  • DB DJ McKinney
  • K Alejandro Mata
  • Coach Deion Sanders

By having both Lewis and Salter in attendance, it's clear that Sanders is not tipping his hand on who will be the Buffaloes' starting QB.

Kaidon Salter explains why he transferred to Colorado

Kaidon Salter had multiple options after entering the transfer portal, but ended up committing to Colorado.

Salter is now in a quarterback competition with true freshman Julian Lewis. Yet, Salter explained his reason for committing to Colorado, despite the competition.

"I just felt like I fell in love with the offense,” Salter said, via SI. “Being able to have explosive receivers and have a group of coaches and people around me that would support and only want the better for me...
“We have a fully loaded staff up here that knows what it takes to get to the next level,” Salter continued. “And with me having one more year, I just wanted to come up here and learn from the best.”

If Salter does win the starting QB job, he will open the season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Cole Shelton
