Is Keon Coleman playing in the bowl game? FSU WR's status explored ahead of Orange Bowl

Keon Coleman has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the world of college football in the last couple of years. The Louisiana native had a successful two-year stint at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State ahead of the 2023 season.

Coleman had an impressive season with the Seminoles, recording 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played a crucial role in their Atlantic Coast Conference Championship victory and was one of the top receivers in the landscape.

Is Keon Coleman playing the Orange Bowl?

Keon Coleman has opted out of the Orange Bowl game against Georgia. The wide receiver has joined a growing list of Seminoles players who have decided not to participate in the bowl game following the controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

The wide receiver has instead declared for the NFL draft, marking the end of his college career. Nominated All-ACC as a receiver and all-purpose player, Coleman will be missed by the Seminoles against a Bulldogs team with few losses in the last three seasons.

Keon Coleman NFL Draft projection

Coleman is considered one of the premier prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. He has impressive attributes like excellent size and frame density that enables him to play the wide receiver position with ease, which will be admired by NFL teams.

He's a brilliant route-runner, showcasing hyperactive foot speed and lateral twitch, which is remarkable considering his size. Following a brilliant junior season at Florida State, Coleman is considered a first-round pick by many in the upcoming NFL draft.

List of FSU opt-outs of the Orange Bowl

Players Position Reason Keon Coleman WR NFL draft Jordan Travis QB Injury Trey Benson RB NFL Draft Johnny Wilson WR NFL Draft Jaheim Bell TE NFL Draft Jared Verse DL NFL Draft Fabien Lovett DL NFL Draft Thomas Shrader OL Transfer Portal Bless Harris OT Transfer Portal Patrick Payton EDGE Transfer Portal Ayobami Tifase DL Transfer Portal Daughtry Richardson OL Transfer Portal Qae'shon Sapp OL Transfer Portal Dylan Brown-Turner LB Transfer Portal CJ Campbell RB Transfer Portal Preston Daniel TE Transfer Portal Markeston Douglas TE Transfer Portal AJ Duffy QB Transfer Portal Colin King OL Transfer Portal Winston Wright WR Transfer Portal Dylan Brown DL Transfer Portal Malcolm Ray DL Transfer Portal Tyler Keltner K Transfer Portal Rodney Hill RB Transfer Portal DJ Lundy LB Transfer Portal

