  Is Keon Coleman playing in the bowl game? FSU WR's status explored ahead of Orange Bowl

Is Keon Coleman playing in the bowl game? FSU WR's status explored ahead of Orange Bowl

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Dec 26, 2023 20:56 IST
LSU v Florida State
Is Keon Coleman playing in the bowl game?

Keon Coleman has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the world of college football in the last couple of years. The Louisiana native had a successful two-year stint at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State ahead of the 2023 season.

Coleman had an impressive season with the Seminoles, recording 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played a crucial role in their Atlantic Coast Conference Championship victory and was one of the top receivers in the landscape.

Is Keon Coleman playing the Orange Bowl?

Keon Coleman has opted out of the Orange Bowl game against Georgia. The wide receiver has joined a growing list of Seminoles players who have decided not to participate in the bowl game following the controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

The wide receiver has instead declared for the NFL draft, marking the end of his college career. Nominated All-ACC as a receiver and all-purpose player, Coleman will be missed by the Seminoles against a Bulldogs team with few losses in the last three seasons.

Keon Coleman NFL Draft projection

Coleman is considered one of the premier prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. He has impressive attributes like excellent size and frame density that enables him to play the wide receiver position with ease, which will be admired by NFL teams.

He's a brilliant route-runner, showcasing hyperactive foot speed and lateral twitch, which is remarkable considering his size. Following a brilliant junior season at Florida State, Coleman is considered a first-round pick by many in the upcoming NFL draft.

List of FSU opt-outs of the Orange Bowl

Players

Position

Reason

Keon Coleman

WR

NFL draft

Jordan Travis

QB

Injury

Trey Benson

RB

NFL Draft

Johnny Wilson

WR

NFL Draft

Jaheim Bell

TE

NFL Draft

Jared Verse

DL

NFL Draft

Fabien Lovett

DL

NFL Draft

Thomas Shrader

OL

Transfer Portal

Bless Harris

OT

Transfer Portal

Patrick Payton

EDGE

Transfer Portal

Ayobami Tifase

DL

Transfer Portal

Daughtry Richardson

OL

Transfer Portal

Qae'shon Sapp

OL

Transfer Portal

Dylan Brown-Turner

LB

Transfer Portal

CJ Campbell

RB

Transfer Portal

Preston Daniel

TE

Transfer Portal

Markeston Douglas

TE

Transfer Portal

AJ Duffy

QB

Transfer Portal

Colin King

OL

Transfer Portal

Winston Wright

WR

Transfer Portal

Dylan Brown

DL

Transfer Portal

Malcolm Ray

DL

Transfer Portal

Tyler Keltner

K

Transfer Portal

Rodney Hill

RB

Transfer Portal

DJ Lundy

LB

Transfer Portal

