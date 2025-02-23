Is Keon Sabb returning in 2025? Closer look at Alabama safety's NCAA eligibility

Keon Sabb is a safety for the Alabama Crimson Tide. After spending two years with the Michigan Wolverines, Sabb transferred to the Crimson Tide, where he immediately became a starter. He replaced Caleb Downs, who left for the Ohio State Buckeyes after Nick Saban retired.

After the 2024 season, there was a possibility that Sabb would declare for the 2025 NFL draft, which would have ended his college football career with a year to spare. What did he decide to do?

Is Keon Sabb returning in 2025?

Keon Sabb will be returning for the 2025 college football season and will remain with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He announced his decision to remain with the program via a social media post in January.

"This past year with the Crimson Tide has been special to me,” Sabb said in a statement. “Since stepping foot on campus, Alabama has felt like home. I have met so many great people and grown significantly but I feel like there’s more left for me here.

"This season ended early for me and it did not finish the way any of us wanted. I have a lot left to help this team accomplish, and I look forward to leading the 2025 group. I cannot wait to get back on the field and start working towards our ultimate goal of winning a national championship."

Keon Sabb, like fellow returnee Deontae Lawson, did not have a standout 2024 season. He played half of the season, recording 39 tackles with two interceptions. Twelve tackles came in the Crimson Tide's win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

However, disaster struck in the following week's game against the Tennessee Volunteers. He suffered a season-ending injury that required surgery.

Sabb is returning for one more season to try to end it in a much more successful manner than his 2024 season ended.

The impact of Keon Sabb on Alabama

Keon Sabb's return is expected to have a big impact on Alabama. He is a highly experienced player whose expertise is needed on a defense that struggled at times last season.

Sabb joins a list of returning talented players, all of whom are going to be needed to step up if Alabama is going to make the playoff in 2025. The team has lost star quarterback Jalen Milroe (who has declared for the NFL draft) and is going to go with the next man up instead of bringing in a more experienced quarterback.

If the offense struggles, the defense is going to need to be perfect for Alabama to win marquee games. Having Sabb will help.

