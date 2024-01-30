Is Kirby Smart's Georgia set for a dominant run? A look at the competitive landscape of college football following Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh's exits

Considering the recent developments in the college football world since the conclusion of the 2023 season, it could be Georgia's time to dominate. Kirby Smart has built a formidable team in Athens in the last few seasons, and their run could be set for another level.

Nick Saban retired after 17 years at Alabama, and Jim Harbaugh departed Michigan to return to the NFL. What could these exits mean for Smart's Georgia?

Is Georgia set to dominate college football?

Alabama has been the dominant force in college football since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships in that period, four more than any other program.

However, the rising dominance of Georgia under Smart has been evident in the last few seasons. The Bulldogs won consecutive national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and were ranked No. 1 during the 2023 regular season.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan had been the other top challenger in the last few seasons. The Wolverines have won the last three Big Ten championships and were recently crowned national champion. They've appeared in the last three College Football Playoffs.

Saban and Harbaugh won't be returning in 2024, and this could give Smart and Georgia the easy path to domination in the next few years. The Bulldogs have done almost everything right on and off the field in the last couple of seasons, and this could be the time to get the needed result.

The rise of new powerhouses

While Georgia is well-positioned to have a dominant run over the next few years, it faces significant threats from programs rising back to prominence. These teams could eventually become top challengers out of nowhere.

Dan Lanning's Oregon, Mike Novell's Florida State, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas and Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss are teams that showed strong potential in 2023. James Franklin’s Penn State, Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri and Lincoln Riley’s USC are also on the horizon.

If Alabama under Kalen DeBoer and Sherrone Moore-led Michigan are unable to compete as they were in the last few seasons, these teams can rise to the situation.