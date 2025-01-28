Is Kyle McCord playing in East-West Shrine Bowl? Looking at Syracuse QB's availability for postseason game

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is slated to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday. The 100th annual edition of the game is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of the game, several practices have taken place with players from all over the nation. One of the biggest standouts before the game was Kyle McCord. With Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders deciding not to participate, McCord is likely the best QB at the event.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm gave his scouting report on McCord ahead of the game. McCord is expected to play big minutes in the Shrine Bowl.

"Sanders isn't the only talented passer at the event," said Edholm. "Next in line might be Syracuse's Kyle McCord, who turned in a career-best season for the Orange after a tumultuous exit from Ohio State."

"McCord had a solid first season as a starter at Ohio State in 2023, but following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan that season, he transferred to Syracuse -- and took his game to an even higher level. Leading the FBS in completions (391), pass attempts (592) and passing yards (4,779), McCord finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting and had 13 TDs and zero interceptions in his final five games."

What to expect from Kyle McCord in the Shrine Bowl

The purpose of the Shrine Bowl is to give players entering the NFL draft one last chance to show off their skills in a game environment. While players will have another chance to show their physical talents at the NFL Combine, this will be the last time scouts see them in a game. As a result, players like Kyle McCord have a chance to shoot up draft boards.

Ahead of the game, Pro Football Focus has McCord as the No. 130-ranked prospect in the draft. That would make him a mid-round selection. However, McCord has a chance to improve his draft stock significantly with a strong performance in the Shrine Bowl.

With a strong performance, Kyle McCord can work his way into the top 100 picks of the draft. This is not considered a strong draft year for QBs. Only Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are projected to be first-round picks. As a result, teams are expected to be looking for diamonds in the rough in the later rounds, and that is what McCord can be.

