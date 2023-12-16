Is Kyle McCord to Syracuse an imminent move after passing on Nebraska

Kyle McCord has been in the news lately as one of the most talented players in a quarterback-heavy portal, with programs scrambling for his signature.

McCord, a former Ohio State quarterback, was thought to favor the Nebraska Cornhuskers and even visited the campus on Monday. However, On3 college football analyst Pete Nakos revealed that the move is now off.

"Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord was on campus at Nebraska on Monday," Nakos said. "Coming out of that visit, multiple sources now tell On3 that McCord will be moving forward with his recruitment, keeping his options open and looking at another batch of schools. The Huskers will not be in the mix."

It was reported Friday that McCord has concrete interest from the Syracuse Orange.

247Sports reports that McCord will visit Syracuse and be hosted by new coach Fran Brown alongside ex-Texas A&M defensive end Fadil Diggs.

The controversial Kyle McCord transfer

Kyle McCord's entering the transfer portal was a huge shock to many in the college football fraternity, and his former teammates came to his defense after announcing his decision to leave.

McCord threw for 3,170 yards, resulting in 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. However, the interceptions everyone will remember came in the game against the Michigan Wolverines, which knocked the Buckeyes out of College Football Playoff contention.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka defended McCord when speaking at a weekly news conference.

“People can say what they want about Kyle, we went 11-1, we had a great season,” said Egbuka. “Unfortunately, we lost to the team up north. But you can't really discredit the things that he did. We had a Biletnikoff winner, you can't just have that with a terrible quarterback."

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer spoke to On3 about the controversial transfer of Kyle McCord, explaining his disbelief in the situation.

"That made no sense," Meyer said. "I’m still trying to comprehend it. I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute.

"I’m trying to make it compute because I want to be empathetic, and I want to say, ‘OK, I understand.’ There’s no place better for Kyle than Ohio State. That place does not exist, unless he’s being guaranteed a starting spot.

"But, once again, I don’t agree with that’s the best place. I think iron sharpens iron, steel sharpens steel. The best thing that anybody can ever do is go and compete your tail off, get better and maximize who you are as a player."

Wherever he ends up, Kyle McCord is fast becoming the story of the transfer portal.

