Is Lane Kiffin to Florida a possibility? Gators’ fans rally around SEC rival coach amid calls to fire Billy Napier

Lane Kiffin is one of the most highly-rated coaches in College Football this year. The Ole Miss coach has vast experience and this weekend, his Rebels program delivered a 76-0 beat down of Furham.

One program that is currently struggling is the Florida Gators, with many fans blaming the team's issues on head coach Billy Napier. These fans have a solution to the problem of Napier: Hire Lane Kiffin!

Here's what some fans are thinking on this topic. These ones believe that Kiffin is destined to be the new coach of the Florida Gators and that his arrival there will cause an immediate improvement in the team.

"A Lane Kiffin Offense at Florida would feed families 😭.I NEED this ASAP. Make the move," said this fan.

"Florida will hire Lane Kiffin for next year. Book it. @GatorsFB y’all are awful. Lane will save you," said another fan

"Lane Kiffin is taking Ole Miss well into the CFP this year.He'll be rewarded by being offered the job at the University of Florida. 🐊," said a third fan.

"No sir, I'm a Miami fan but I know you belong at UF. You just have the Florida Man swagg, and UF will give you all the resources you need. Hammer them in the swamp and show them how much they need to pay you lol," said this Miami fan.

However, there are a lot of fans who believe that Lane Kiffin is not going to leave the Ole Miss Rebels, a program he has been successful at, for the struggling Gators.

"Aint no way Lane Kiffin goes to the dumpster fire that is the Florida Gators," said this fan.

"Why would Lane Kiffin ever leave Ole Miss to go to Florida. Ole Miss is a way better job in my opinion," asked another fan.

"No! Watch and see… Florida will not get Lane Kiffin, they will not get ANY big name coach right now…. This fanbase is insane …. I love my Gators, but I do not like most of the fanbase," said this Gators fan.

"Why do Florida fans think Lane Kiffin would want to leave Ole Miss for Florida? That's a major step backwards these days," pointed out this fan.

Could Lane Kiffin be the next coach of the Florida Gators?

As of the time of writing, there is no indication that Lane Kiffin is going to become the next coach of the Florida Gators. Even when (and unless a major improvement is seen, it is when, not if) Billy Napier departs the program at Gainsville.

An in-depth piece was written about Kiffin by ESPN before the Rebels' season opener last weekend. It reveals that Kiffin is happy at Ole Miss. Not only is he leading a program that could challenge for the national championship this year, but he is surrounded by his family.

A move away will affect everyone around him. This is something that doesn't need to happen, especially as he will be going from a contender to a struggling school. Lane Kiffin to the Gators is currently only a dream Florida fans have, and something that is likely to remain that.

