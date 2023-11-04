Is Lathan Ransom Playing Today vs Rutgers? Ohio State safety's status explored

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost another starter when safety Lathan Ransom left the gridiron with a non-contact leg injury in the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ransom went to the medical tent, and Buckeyes fans thought the worst when he was carted off and did not return to the matchup.

After the Oct. 28 game against Wisconsin, Ohio State coach Ryan Day commented on Ransom's injury status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“We’ll probably have an update later in the week,” Day said. “We’re still trying to figure out kind of the timeline on that. But yeah, we definitely have a better idea, just not definitive.”

Lathan Ransom's injury status

According to ESPN analyst Pete Thamel, Lathan Ransom will not be available for the game against Rutgers, which was confirmed by coach Ryan Day, who revealed that the player had not traveled to New Jersey.

Expand Tweet

This is Lathan Ransom's second major injury after breaking his leg in the 2022 Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes. Earlier, he explained how he managed to come back from that injury.

“Stew and the athletic trainers, they’re the reason I made it back,” Ransom said. “I did everything they asked me to do. That’s why I’m where I’m at today.”

Who will replace Lathan Ransom?

Lathan Ransom is part of a mean defense that has carried the Buckeyes to their current No. 1 CFP ranking. Before his injury, he had 34 total tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

“Lathan’s been much improved,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “His eyes, any issues he has had in the past with eye discipline, seeing too much — he’s really started to see a little to see a lot. He had been really improved.”

Sonny Styles will shift over to start in Ransom's bandit spot, while Jordan Hancock will start in Style's nickel spot.

Other depth options include Kye Stokes, Josh Proctor, Malik Hartford and Cameron Martinez.

Ohio State's injury room

Ryan Day revealed during his weekly news conference that running back Miyan Williams, who missed the game against the Wisconsin Badgers, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to his knee injury.

Devin Brown and Emeka Egbuka were available for practice before the clash against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and they traveled with the team to New Jersey.

It has been a bewildering case of one player in from injury and one out for the Ohio State Buckeyes.