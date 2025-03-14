Is LSU playing a spring game this year? A look at Brian Kelly's plan

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly is going into what many have described as a pivotal year for the program. They have many skilled players, including quarterback and potential Heisman Trophy winner Garrett Nussmeier.

Ad

One way to see how a team looks on the field is by holding a spring game. This is a college football tradition that is slowly fading away. Many large programs have decided not to hold a spring game this year. Is LSU joining this list?

Is LSU playing a spring game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been confirmed that LSU is not planning to hold a spring game in the coming weeks. This follows the trend of many schools in the Power Four conferences.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I don't know if it's going to be in a spring game format, but there's going to be action,” Kelly told The Advocate on Friday. “I just don't know how we're going to put it together at this point.

“I think that there's more of, ‘Why don't we just keep our business a little bit more closely guarded than being so public about it, especially with the ability to transfer so easily?’ I think that there's much more of a sense of that.”

Ad

Worries about tampering and the impact that a spring game would have on the transfer portal have been reasons that other coaches, like the Nebraska Cornhuskers' Matt Rhule, have given to why they canceled their spring games.

What is LSU replacing the spring game with?

In place of the spring game, the Tigers will have a training session open to the fans. This will be followed by autograph sessions.

Many other programs are doing this, with the system becoming much like the NFL's "OTA." These are training sessions across multiple days that fans are allowed to see.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.