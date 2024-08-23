Is Malik Benson playing today? Florida State WR's availability for Week 0 explored

Malik Benson is a wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles. The former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver transferred to FSU during the offseason.

Florida State will open its season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend. But will Benson play?

Will Malik Benson play in week 0?

Benson will start the game against the Yellow Jackets. He was recently named one of the starting wide receivers for the Seminoles.

There was a possibility Benson wouldn't play in the opening game this weekend. This was because Benson was injured during the Seminole's spring showcase. However, the injury healed, and Benson is cleared for action.

What are Malik Benson's thoughts about making his debut?

Benson recently spoke to the media about debuting for Florida State this weekend. He told Sports Illustrated:

"The preseason has been good. Going into my last one I'm just soaking it up every single day. The countdown is very real. It's just very exciting to know that we have a game in a couple of days."

"All I'm gonna say is, I can't wait until Saturday."

Benson also shared his thoughts on playing overseas. Florida State's season opener against Georgia Tech will be played in Dublin, Ireland.

The Aer Lingus Classic is set to become a regular CFB fixture.

On playing in Ireland, Benson told Sports Illustrated:

"I'm very excited to go to Ireland and go overseas. I've never been overseas before, but I know that comes with a lot of distractions going across the country, so the team that handles the distractions the best is going to be the team that showcases what they have."

Malik Benson at Alabama

Benson had an average season for the Crimson Tide in 2023. He struggled to get yardage in Nick Saban's offense, recording 162 yards and scoring one touchdown during his Crimson Tide stint.

Now, Benson is in a place where he can thrive and possibly form a strong partnership with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He could become Uiagalelei's primary target, meaning the former junior college star could be the one to take the Florida State Seminoles to the next level.

