Is Mark Stoops leaving Kentucky for Texas A&M? Exploring Wildcats HC's coaching rumors

Is Mark Stoops leaving Kentucky for Texas A&M? There have been some rumors swirling about a potential connection between the two.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been looking for a new coach since firing Jimbo Fisher and paying a record contract buyout. The program has been discussing a desire to have the coaching search wrapped up by the end of the weekend. Mark Stoops' name has emerged as a candidate.

On the College GameDay show, ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel reported that Kentucky coach Mark Stoops could be the next one for the Texas A&M Aggies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"One name that is expected to emerge in the next 24 hours is Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. He coaches a rivalry game against Louisville today, and the next 24 hours will be critical for his candidacy."

How legitimate would a move to the Texas A&M Aggies be and would Stoops leave the Kentucky Wildcats? Let's look at the rumors and see if there's any legitimacy to these claims.

How real is the Mark Stoops to Texas A&M rumors?

The Kentucky Wildcats have proven to be a good program, but after starting 5-0, they hsve lost five of their previous six games before taking on the Louisville Cardinals. While being eligible for a bowl game this season, it's difficult to rule this season ending as a success.

Stoops has been with the Wildcats for 11 seasons now and has not coached anywhere else. With an overall record of 72-64 as coach of the program, he has a long contract, as he's signed until 2031. While Texas A&M has proven that they do not view money as a barrier, it will be something to see if they target Stoops as the coach they cannot let walk away.

These rumors are going to continue to heat up, as many coaches have been linked to the Texas A&M job. After winning 12 games in his first three seasons, this is the eight straight season that Stoops has gotten the Wildcats to a bowl game.

Stoops has proven to be a good recruiter, as getting elite college football players to Kentucky is a little tougher than to Texas A&M. Having a coach with experience in the SEC could also be a positive. He's one of the coaches that makes the most sense to be named the next coach for the Texas A&M Aggies.