NFL legend Marshall Faulk has been hired by Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, another NFL legend, to serve as the Buffaloes new running backs coach.

Faulk had a long career in the NFL where he played for the Indianapolis Colts and later the St Louis Rams. This coincided with the time when coach Sanders was also playing in the NFL.

After his hiring, fans online started to ask questions about the Buffaloes' new coach. One of these questions surrounded his Hall of Fame status, possibly because fans got to see the 2025 Hall of Fame class on Thursday night. Let's look at this question and a few more about the career of the new running backs coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Is Marshall Faulk in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Marshall Faulk is in the Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in 2011, alongside linebacker Chris Hamburger and defensive end Richard Dent.

During his NFL career, Faulk made seven Pro Bowls and was part of the St. Louis Rams' Super Bowl-winning side of 1999. He was also the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1994 and Offensive Player of the Year three consecutive times from 1999 to 2001.

On the field, Faulk recorded 12,279 rushing yards and scored 100 touchdowns in his 17 seasons in the NFL. This puts him 12th in the all-time standing for rushing yards and 9th for rushing touchdowns. He is widely regaas one of the best running backs of all time and fully deserving of his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Where did Marshall Faulk go to college?

Marshall Faulk went to college at San Diego State where he recorded 4,582 rushing yards and scored 57 touchdowns over three seasons with the Aztecs.

While he did not play in any conference championships for the Aztecs, Faulk was always in contention for the Heisman Trophy. His best placing for the prestigious award was second place in 1992.

Faulk would be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the second overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Has Marshall Faulk coached before?

Since retiring from the NFL, Marshall Faulk became a broadcaster and analyst for the NFL Network.

His role as the new running backs coach with the Colorado Buffaloes will be his first foray into coaching. He hopes to offer his expertise to the next generation of running backs

