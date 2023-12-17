Is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing in the bowl game? Ohio State WR's status explored ahead of Cotton Bowl

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, and will he declare for the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Ohio State wide receiver is generating buzz ahead of the Cotton Bowl. His teammate Denzel Burke suggested that the Heisman Trophy nominee might play against Missouri.

Harrison has kept his decision on whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for another season with the Buckeyes private. Some reports have suggested that both options are on the table.

The Buckeyes had 11 wins and one loss in 2023. They were No. 7 in the CFP and will now face No. 9 Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

Cornerback Burke hinted that Harrison Jr. might play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

"I’m pretty sure that everybody is playing," Burke said, as quoted by The Spun report.

Recent reports have stated that Harrison Jr. thinks both playing and not playing are possibilities.

“I think both are possible,” earlier Harrison said [per cleveland.com]. “Obviously. I’ve let my coaches know privately before the media will know. Give them a heads-up on whatever I do. But I still haven’t decided yet.”

Harrison Jr. is still choosing between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the NFL Draft. He is one of the best in college football, but he has not said what he will do next season.

Ryan Fowler highlighting Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 2024 NFL Draft prospects

The Bleacher Report has highlighted the best landing spots and scheme fit for top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. It has highlighted players like Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State and Rome Odunze from Washington.

Despite a potential early run on quarterbacks and offensive tackles, Harrison Jr. is expected to be picked in the middle portion of the top 10 in the draft

Reporter Ryan Fowler mentions team fits, including the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and New York Jets, as potential destinations for Harrison Jr.

The Ohio State WR's skills, size, route-running, hands and aerial comfort are potential reasons that he could be a leading wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

