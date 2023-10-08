Is Max Johnson related to Brad Johnson? More about the Texas A&M QB's parents

Max Johnson gets the chance to impress this season after regaining the Texas A&M's starting quarterback role following Conner Weigman's season-ending injury. The quarterback notably lost the starting job last season after getting injured in the closing stages of last season.

Without a doubt, a great responsibility lies on the shoulders of Johnson in the absence of Weigman. More importantly, a brilliant performance this season could boost his draft chances in 2024 and ease a pathway for him to the NFL, retaining his family's legacy in the league.

So, is Max Johnson related to Brad Johnson? He is. Max is the son of former NFL quarterback, Brad. Max is the eldest of two sons the Super Bowl winner has had with his long-term wife, Nikki Johnson. Notably, Max Johnson's younger brother, Jake, also plays for the Texas A&M Aggies as a tight end.

Brad Johnson, meanwhile, has played a crucial role in the football career of Max and his brother Jake. He ensured that they took the right path through high school and collegiate level to land in the NFL one day. Max Johnson is looking to follow in his dad's footsteps and become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Notably, former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt is an uncle to Max Johnson. Richt, who was in charge of the Georgia Bulldogs for 15 years, is a sibling of the mother of Max and Jake, Nikki Johnson. That goes to show the rich background they both have in football.

Brad Johnson's NFL career roundup

Brad Johnson had his college career at Florida State and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the ninth round in 1992.

He played eight seasons at Minneapolis before moving to join the Washington Redskins in 1999. He was a Pro Bowler in his two seasons with the Redskins.

Johnson played at Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001 to 2004. It was with the Bucs, though, that he got the opportunity to win the Super Bowl in 2002, leading the franchise to their first win. He played a key role in the team that season with 3,049 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

He subsequently returned to the Minnesota Vikings where he played the 2005 and 2006 seasons. He went on to play the last two seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson recorded 29,054 passing yards and 166 touchdowns in his NFL career that lasted 15 seasons.