Is Michael Taaffe returning? Texas safety makes major announcement about his future 

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the teams that have been decimated by players entering the transfer portal as well as the 2025 NFL draft.

However, they got an announcement from one of their top defenders Michael Taaffe. On Tuesday, he posted a video on social media announcing that he is going to be returning to the Longhorns for his senior season.

Michael Taafee had a massive 2024 season and people speculated if he would enter the 2025 NFL draft as a result. He finished the season with 78 total tackles (40 solo, 38 assisted) with 10 pass deflections, two sacks, one forced fumble and a pair of interceptions. Taaffe was able to parlay his success on the field to be named as an AP second-team All-American.

Taaffe grew up a Longhorns fan and following the loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Ohio State Buckeyes, he got emotional and explained how much the school and program meant to him.

"This team's so special to me. Just for this chapter of this book to close for this team, as far as we can't play another game together. That hurt," Taaffe said via On3's Inside Texas.

"Emotionally that hurts... wearing this burnt orange, that's something I hold a lot of pride in my life. I'm a fifth generation Longhorn and I grew up wanting to be on this stage every moment of my life," he added.

It will be interesting to see which members of this 2024 Texas Longhorns team also stay put as their NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open.

Which Texas Longhorns players have entered the transfer portal?

This Texas Longhorns team was two wins away from hoisting a national championship and the NCAA Transfer Portal window for them is still open as of this writing.

The team will look pretty different than it did this season. Here's a closer look into the Texas Longhorns players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and if they landed elsewhere so far:

P Ian Ratliff (Committed to Marshall)

DL Jaray Bledsoe (Committed to Mississippi State)

WR Johntay Cook II (Committed to Washington)

LB Derion Gullette (Committed to Mississippi State)

EDGE Tausili Akana

DL Aaron Bryant

CB Jay'Vion Cole (Committed to Arizona)

DL Tiaoalii Savea (Committed to BYU)

EDGE Justice Finkley (Committed to Kansas)

DL Sydir Mitchell (Committed to LSU)

DL Aaron Bryant (Committed to Vanderbilt)

