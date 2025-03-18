Is Michigan State playing a spring game this year? A look at Jonathan Smith’s plans

The Michigan State Spartans finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 record. As a result, the team from East Lansing missed out on a bowl game.

The attention is now turning to what MSU coach Johnathan Smith plans to do in his second year in charge of the program. On Tuesday, information about the Spartans spring game was released.

Many top programs have abandoned their spring games in favor of an open training session, just like in the NFL.

Is Michigan State planning to do the same?

Is Michigan State playing a spring game this year?

Jonathan Smith announced on Tuesday that the Michigan State Spartans will not stage a spring game this year.

In the decision, Michigan State joins the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns and fellow Big Ten team the Nebraska Cornhuskers in doing so.

For the reason why Michigan State will not be playing a spring game, Smith told the media:

"There was multiple factors in not having a spring game, but we really want to take advantage of all 15 of the spring practices. And I think this is the best way we can do it."

For Smith, the cancelation of the spring game offers the chance for the Spartans team to spent more time practicing and preparing for the upcoming season.

Under Smith, the team improved in his first year and was one game away from playing in a bowl game for the first time since its Peach Bowl appearance in 2021. He hopes that the extra practices will be enough to help the team reach this goal.

It is not currently known what, if anything, will replace the spring game in terms of something for the public. If the Spartans continue to follow the trends set by other programs, then one of these extra practice sessions will be open for the public to see.

The Colorado Buffaloes are not following the Michigan State Spartans

While many programs are cutting their spring game, there is one program that is keeping theirs: The Colorado Buffaloes. CU coach Deion Sanders has some ideas about how to make the games relevant for today's college football environment.

Not only does Sanders want the Buffaloes' spring game to be televised nationally, but he is considering inviting another program for Colorado to play against.

This will make the spring game similar both to NFL preseason and joint practices. If this works for the Buffaloes, this style of spring game/practice could become a model for programs not wanting to get rid of their spring game but not wanting to hold the traditional game.

